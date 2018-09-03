Woman dies after jumping out of moving ambulance on California freeway

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A woman is dead after jumping out of moving ambulance on a Northern California freeway, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the woman, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, got out of her restraints and overpowered an EMT before exiting the ambulance. She was then struck by multiple oncoming cars and died from the injuries, CHP Officer Josh Roberts said.

Paramedics were taking the woman to the John George Psychiatric Hospital in San Leandro, Calif. after she got into an altercation with police in Pleasanton.

According to The Mercury News, police responded to a call of a woman driving recklessly and hitting several cars, as well as a pedestrian, at around 2 a.m. Monday morning. During their attempt to apprehend the woman, two police officers used their Taser to subdue her.

After restraining the woman, she was taken to a hospital for a routine medical evaluation before paramedics took her to the psychiatric hospital.

Barry Sutherland, the owner of NorCal Ambulance, the private ambulance company that was transporting the woman to the psychiatric hospital, said he has never had a similar incident.

"We don't have this kind of stuff happen. We take care of people," Sutherland said. "It's incredibly tragic and we're so saddened for the patient and family. Our crew is so distraught."

Roberts said investigators are looking into how the woman was able to get out of the ambulance.