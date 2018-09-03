Tropical Storm Gordon strengthens, pounds S. Florida with heavy rain

Tropical Storm Gordon, which formed over the Florida Keys on Monday morning, is projected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in afternoon and evening, the National Hurricane Center said. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Gordon, which formed over the Florida Keys on Monday morning, is lashing southern Florida with heavy rain, the National Hurricane Center said Monday morning.

Gordon, which has strengthened during the day, is expected to be near hurricane strength when it makes landfall along the central Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. EDT advisory. The heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding.

Gordon was 15 miles west-southwest of Marco Island on the Florida mainland.

The storm was moving at 16 mph west-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, which is 5 mph higher than the forecast three hours earlier. A weather system becomes a tropical storm when winds reach 39 mph.

On the forecast track, Gordon's will move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Monday afternoon and evening, reach the warning area along the central Gulf Coast by late Tuesday night and move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

A hurricane watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida Border, the NHC said.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, Craig Key to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay, Okaloosa-Walton County Line westward to east of Morgan City, La., including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

Gordon is expected to produce rainfall over 2 to 4 inches over the central and northwestern Bahamas, the Florida Keys and South Florida through early Tuesday. Some area in southern Florida may receives 8 inches.

Over southern Alabama, southern Mississippi and Louisiana, rainfall of 4 to 6 inches is forecast. Isolated maximum 8 inches are forecast through early Thursday.

And a couple of tornadoes are possible through Monday night across the southern and west-central Florida Peninsula.