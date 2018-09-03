Eight wounded in apartment shootout in southern California

During a shootout at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, Calif., eight people were wounded, including three in "extremely critical" condition, police said. Photo by Brian A Jackson/Shutterstock

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Eight people were wounded, including three in "extremely critical" condition, in a shootout late Sunday night at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, Calif., police said.

Police responded to an unruly crowd and shooting in the common area of the complex around 10:45 p.m., San Bernardino Police spokesman Captain Richard Lawhead told reporters Monday morning.

Originally police said 10 people had been shot, all of them adults, but Lawhead revised the count early Monday to eight, including at least one minor.

"It was a chaotic scene," Lawhead said.

People were there to play a game, possibly dice, Lawhead said.

"We believe that there was an exchange of gunfire," he told reporters.

The victims were transported to three hospitals and no one is in custody, Lawhead said.

Although no weapons were recovered, police believe handguns and rifles were involved.

"I can tell you multiple shots were fired, I don't want to guess how many," he said. "We do have some people that have been transported to the station for investigative purposes so we hope that they will yield information for us."

Alysa Marie, who lives near the apartment complex, said there was a large police presence and several ambulances.

"My brother-in-law could hear bullets flying past our house, he was outside at the time of the shooting," Marie told CNN. "About five minutes later the helicopter was circling around our street, talking on the loud speaker saying to put down the weapons, for the people who were on the ground to get up and get to safety and to let the law enforcement do their job."