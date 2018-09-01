Obama, Bush, Meghan McCain reflect on life of John McCain at D.C. service

Meghan McCain delivers remarks at her father Sen. John McCain's memorial service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 1, 2018. McCain died Aug. 25 from brain cancer at his ranch in Sedona, Ariz. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, and long served in the U.S. Senate. McCain also ran for president twice, and was the Republican nominee in 2008. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The casket carrying the remains of Senator John McCain is seen during his memorial service. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the son in-law and daughter of President Donald Trump, attend the memorial service. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive for the memorial service. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Former President Barack Obama (L) shakes hands with Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., as former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush arrive. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A military honor guard brings the casket carrying the remains of Sen. John McCain into Washington National Cathedral for his memorial service. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Cindy McCain, wife of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., fourth from right, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, second from right, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, second from left, and family members, arrives at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on Saturday. McCain served as a Navy pilot during the Vietnam War and was a prisoner of war for more than five years. Also pictured is Seaman Celeb Harrington of Fresno, Calif., right. Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Joint service members of a military casket team carry the casket of Sen. John McCain from the U.S. Capitol to a motorcade that ferried him to a funeral service. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo | License Photo

John McCain's widow Cindy McCain (C), and his sons Jack (C) and James (R) watch joint service members of a military casket team carry the casket of Sen. John McCain into the U.S. Capitol. Pool photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

A military honor guard team carries the casket of the late-Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. into the U.S. Capitol on Friday. The late senator died August 25 at the age of 81 after a long battle with brain cancer. He lay in state at the U.S. Capitol this week, a rare honor bestowed on only 31 people in the past 166 years. Sen. McCain will be buried at his final resting place at the U.S. Naval Academy on Sunday. Pool Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

Joint service members of a military casket team carry the casket into the Capitol. Pool photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Sen. John McCain lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Mourners surround the casket of former Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in the Capitol Rotunda where he will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. He is the 31st person to lie in state at the Capitol in 166 years. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Cindy McCain, wife of Se. John McCain, R-Ariz., leans over the casket in the Capitol Rotunda where he will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. He is the 31st person to lie in state at the Capitol in 166 years.. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Cindy McCain prays by the casket. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Daughter Meghan McCain and Sen. John McCain's mother Roberta McCain hold hands. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the first day the casket of former Sen. John McCain in the Capitol Rotunda will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. speaks during a ceremony for Sen. John McCain. Pool photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said of McCain, "John McCain was one of the bravest souls our country ever produced." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Ryan kisses Cindy McCain after speaking at the ceremony. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jimmy McCain, son of late U.S. Senator John McCain, touches his father's casket. Pool Photo by Kevin Lamarque/UPI | License Photo

Son John McCain IV pays his respects as former Sen. John McCain lies in state. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Daughter Meghan McCain and Senator John McCain's mother Roberta McCain (L) pay their respects. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger pays his respects by the casket. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., longtime friend of late Sen. McCain, touches his casket. Pool Photo by /Kevin Lamarque/UPI | License Photo

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., (L), and Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Texas, touch the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., as he lies in state. Pool photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Vladimir Kara-Murza (R) and his wife Yevgenia touch the casket. Pool photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., lay a wreath at the casket of Sen. John McCain during his memorial service. Photo Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Actors Annette Bening and Warren Beatty pay their respects by the casket. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Cindy McCain, son Jack McCain and son James McCain watch as a military honor guard team carries the casket of the late-Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., into the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

Joint service members of a military casket team carry the casket of Sen. John McCain into the US Capitol, where he will lie in state for the rest of the day. Pool photo by Jim Lo Scalzo | License Photo

The casket of former Sen. John McCain is placed to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence and wife of Sen. John McCain, Cindy McCain, view the casket of former Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in the Capitol Rotunda. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Cindy McCain holds a handkerchief during ceremonies honoring her late husband. Pool Photo by Kevin Lamarque/UPI | License Photo

A crowd awaits the arrival of the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Friday. Pool photo by Morry Gash/UPI | License Photo

Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, (L) , and actors Warren Beatty (R) and his wife Annette Bening, second right, arrive in the Rotunda. Pool photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. (R) speaks to an aide before the ceremony. Pool Photo Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

A POW banner hangs in the Capitol Rotunda before the casket is brought in to lie. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Cindy McCain watches the casket of former Sen. John McCain taken to the hearse at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. on Thursday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

The honor guard carries the casket. Photo Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis (L) walks with Cindy McCain after the plane landed at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

An honor guard places their hands over their hearts in salute to the flag draped casket of Sen. McCain as it leaves North Phoenix Baptist Church after funeral services in Phoenix on Thursday. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Former Vice President Joe Biden wipes a tear while giving a tribute during a memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church for Sen. McCain in Phoenix. Pool Photo by Matt York/UPI |

Andrew McCain, son of Sen. McCain, gives a reading during the memorial service. Pool Photo by Matt York/UPI | License Photo

Bridget McCain, daughter of Sen. McCain, speaks during memorial service. Pool Photo by Matt York/UPI | License Photo

The honor guard carries the casket after the service. McCain was a Vietnam War veteran who was a prisoner of war for seven years. Pool Photo by Matt York/UPI | License Photo

McCain's flag-draped casket is carried into the church. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Jay Smith plays the bagpipe during the service. Pool Photo by Matt York/UPI | License Photo

McCain friend Tommy Espinoza speaks during the service. Pool Photo by Matt York/UPI | License Photo

Larry Fitzgerald, wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, speaks about his friendship with McCain. Pool Photo by Matt York/UPI | License Photo

McCain's wife, Cindy McCain, is escorted into the church by her son, Jack McCain. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

A motorcade led the procession to the church from the Arizona Capitol, where McCain had lain in state. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

An honor guard with the Arizona National Guard carries Sen. John McCain's flag-draped casket into the rotunda of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix on Wednesday. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Cindy McCain (C) is escorted by her sons Jimmy (L) and Jack. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Members of the Arizona National Guard carry Sen. John McCain's casket into the rotunda at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday. "Thank you for the privilege of serving you and for the rewarding life that service in uniform and in public office has allowed me to lead," McCain said in a farewell statement released two days after his death. Pool Photo by Ross D. Franklin/UPI |

Members of the honor guard wait for McCain's casket. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) and his wife, Angela, greet the casket. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

The senator's daughter, Meghan McCain, cries over his casket during the memorial service. Pool Photo by Jae C. Hong/UPI | License Photo

Cindy McCain touches the flag-draped casket. Pool Photo by Jae C. Hong/UPI | License Photo

Cindy McCain stands with her sons Jack (C) and Jimmy (R) during the service. Pool Photo by Jae C. Hong/UPI | License Photo

Jack McCain, son of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., touches the casket. Pool Photo by Ross D. Franklin/UPI | License Photo

Though McCain offered praise for "the world's greatest republic," the United States, he offered a warning. "We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe. We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals, rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been," the statement read. Pool Photo by Jae. C Hong/UPI | License Photo

Cindy McCain wipes away a tear next to her son Jack McCain. Pool Photo by Ross D. Franklin/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Cindy tweeted on Saturday, "My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best." Pool Photo by Jae C. Hong/UPI |

Cindy McCain sits with Jack, second left, Jimmy, second right, and daughter Meghan (R) during the service. Pool Photo by Ross D. Franklin/UPI | License Photo

The Arizona Department of Public Safety honor guard stands over the casket. Pool Photo by Ross D. Franklin/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Naval sea cadets walk past the casket. Pool Photo by Jae C. Hong/UPI | License Photo

A member of the Arizona Department of Public Safety honor guard salutes the casket. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Former U.S. Marine Jose Cordero Torres, 82, a Vietnam war veteran, salutes near the casket. Pool Photo by Jae C. Hong/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Torres leaves his commendation medal, given for "heroic or meritorious achievement ," on the floor near the casket. Pool Photo by Jae C. Hong/UPI |

A Buddhist monk stands in line to view the casket. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

A man carries a flag as he lines up to view McCain's casket. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo