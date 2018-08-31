Watch live: John McCain honored in memorial ceremony at U.S. Capitol

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Sen. John McCain will lie in state Friday at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, where government leaders will attend a ceremony to honor the Arizona Republican who died Saturday at 81.

The private ceremony -- at which Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., will give remarks -- will begin at 11 a.m. The rotunda will open to the public at 2 p.m.

A similar ceremony took place Wednesday at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, where McCain also lay in state. Former Vice President Joe Biden gave a tearful eulogy at a service Thursday at a Phoenix church.

A Capitol Police Guard of Honor will be posted by McCain's casket as it remains in the U.S. Capitol overnight. On Saturday morning at 8:30, a motorcade will take the casket to Washington National Cathedral, stopping at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the cathedral. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush will give speeches, as will McCain's daughter, television personality Meghan McCain.