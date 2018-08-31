Hurricane Norman, positioned at center in the photograph, remained a Category 4 hurricane on Friday but no landfall is expected. Hawaii is visible on the left of the eye of the storm, with Baja California visible on the right. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Hurricane Norman remained a Category 4 hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Friday.

The eye of the storm was slowly moving westward at 8 mph and was located about 825 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California at 8 a.m. Pacific time. The hurricane's maximum sustained winds decreased to 130 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend 25 miles outward from the storm's center, and winds extend outward up to 90 miles. It is slowing and gradually dissipating. Since it is currently nowhere near land, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Norman is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the early part of next week, the CPHC said.