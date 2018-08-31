Microsoft to require all U.S. contractors provide 12 weeks paid parental leave

Microsoft said on Thursday that all of its U.S. contractors with 50 or more employees will be required to offer parental leave for 12 weeks at up to $1,000 per week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Microsoft will require all of its U.S. contractors with 50 or more employees to offer parental leave, the company announced Thursday.

The new policy requires new parents to get 12 paid weeks off. It was put in place after Microsoft's home state of Washington passed legislation requiring companies with 50 or more employees to offer parental leave and the tech giant said it wanted its contractors in other states to get the same benefit.

In a blog post on the company's website, Microsoft Corporate Vice President and General Counsel Dev Stahlkopf said the "case for paid parental leave is clear."

"Studies show that paid parental leave enriches the lives of families. Women who take paid maternity leave are more likely to be in the workforce a year later and earn more than mothers who do not receive paid time off," Stahlkopf said. "Employers who offer paid time off for new mothers experience improved productivity, higher morale and lower turnover rates."

Stahlkopf added that fathers also benefit from paternity leave.

"Data from California's paid family leave program shows that men take paternity leave at twice the rate and for longer periods of time when the leave is paid," he said. "This increased bonding and time spent caring for young children is correlated with positive outcomes such as higher test scores for these children. Further, when men and women have the opportunity to take paid leave, it can help counteract gender caregiving stereotypes, neutralize stigmas and promote equity in the home and office."

Microsofgt said it will work with its U.S. contractors over the next 12 months to implement the new policy.

The paid time off will be up to $1,000 per week for 12 weeks and apply to all employees who take time off for the birth or adoption of a child.

Microsoft employees in Washington have had the benefit since 2015.