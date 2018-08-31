Lobbyist linked to Manafort associate charged for undisclosed work with foreigners

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has charged a lobbyist with links to an associate of former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

W. Samuel Patten was charged with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act for his work with Ukrainian political party Opposition Bloc and its members from 2014 to 2018, according to a charging document obtained by CNN and posted online.

Working alongside an unnamed Russian national, Patten set up meetings with members of Congress and their staff, as well as the executive branch, in 2015, according to the document. He also helped a foreign individual draft op-ed columns intended for the U.S. news media, authorities say.

Patten "knew at the time that he took all of the actions described above that the Foreign Agents Registration Act required him to register in order to engage legally in such United States activities for a foreign principal," the charging document states. "[He] had previously filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act for another client."

Citing an official in the U.S. Attorney's Office, CNN reported Patten's case was referred by special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The Daily Beast reported in April that Patten had worked with Konstantin Kilimnik, an accused accomplice of Manafort's that Mueller's team has charged in its investigation.

Manafort was convicted earlier this month at the first of two trials on five counts of tax fraud, two counts of bank fraud and one count of hiding foreign bank accounts.