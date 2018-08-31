Hurricane Norman weakens in eastern Pacific Ocean

The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Norman was expected to remain a powerful hurricane throughout the weekend despite weakening. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Hurricane Norman weakened into a Category 3 storm Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.

The eye of the storm was 875 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, the NHC said in its 2 p.m. PST update. The hurricane was moving west-southwest at 8 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extended 35 miles outward from the storm's center, and winds extended outward up to 105 miles. It is slowing and gradually dissipating. Since it is currently nowhere near land, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Norman is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the early part of next week, the NHC said.