Aug. 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend a campaign rally Thursday in Evansville, Ind., in support of Mike Braun, who is running for the U.S. Senate.

Trump was expected to begin speaking at 7:20 p.m. at the Ford Center.

"Will be going to Evansville, Indiana, tonight for a big crowd rally with Mike Braun, a very successful businessman who is campaigning to be Indiana's next U.S. Senator," Trump tweeted Thursday morning before departing Washington, D.C. "He is strong on Crime & Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military & Vets. Will be a big night!"

Braun is challenging Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly's bid for re-election in November.

Trump likely will speak on the economy during the rally after praising the financial markets earlier in the day.

"For all of you that have made a fortune in the markets, or seen your 401k's rise beyond your wildest expectations, more good news is coming!" he tweeted.

But Trump focused much of his morning attention on the media, posting six tweets deriding CNN and other news organizations. The media has long been one of his favorite topics during rallies and it likely will come up again in Evansville.