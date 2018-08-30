The National Hurricane Center map, issued on Thursday, shows the expected path of Category 4 Hurricane Norman in the eastern Pacific Ocean. North America's Baja Peninsula is in the upper-right. Photo courtesy of NHC

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Hurricane Norman strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane overnight in the eastern Pacific Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday.

The eye of the storm is slowly moving westward and was located about 615 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. The hurricane's maximum sustained winds have been recorded at 145 mph, the NHC's 5:30 a.m. update said. Hurricane-force winds extend 15 miles outward from the center, and winds are topping out at 70 mph.

Norman is expected to continue its westward path Thursday, and then turn to the west-southwest before weakening by Friday or Saturday. Since it is currently nowhere near land, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.