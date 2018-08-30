NCAA clears Michigan State University in Nassar probe

The NCAA said it found no violations in its probe of Michigan State University's handling of abuse complaints against former physician Larry Nassar. File Photo by Rena Laverty/EPA-EFE

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association cleared Michigan State University of any violations in the wake of the conviction of Larry Nassar, the school announced Thursday.

Nassar is serving what amounts to a life sentence in Michigan for sexually abusing more than 250 people, some of whom were his patients while working for MSU. The NCAA opened an investigation in January into how the school handled complaints lodged against Nassar.

The NCAA sent a letter to Michigan State athletics this week saying "it does not appear there is need for further inquiry." The organization said MSU didn't commit NCAA violations.

"We welcome closure in regards to the NCAA inquiry. MSU cooperated fully with the inquiry over the past several months and provided all requested documentation and access to key personnel," MSU Athletic Director Bill Beekman said.

He added that while NCAA didn't find any violations, "that does not diminish our commitment to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student athletes."

Nassar was sentenced in January to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting hundreds of patients in what was disguised as medical treatments in MSU's and USA Gymnastics sports programs. He also received a 60-year sentence in December for possession of child pornography and another 40- to 125-year sentence for sexual abuse at Twistars gym in February.

Earlier this week, one of Nassar's victims, U.S. Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, criticized USA Gymnastics for hiring Mary Lee Tracy as its new elite development coordinator for the women's program.

"USA Gymnastics has appointed someone who, in my view, supported Nassar, victim-shamed survivors, & has shown no willingness to learn from the past. This is a slap in the face for survivors, & further confirmation that nothing at @USAG has changed. What a profound disappointment!" Raisman tweeted.