Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the eulogy at a memorial service Thursday in Phoenix for his longtime friend, Sen. John McCain.
The popular, long-serving senator, who died Saturday of brain cancer at age 81, has been lying in state at the Arizona Capitol since Wednesday. A procession by the Arizona National Guard will carry his body to North Phoenix Baptist Church for a 10 a.m. memorial service.
Biden encouraged local supporters to come out and pay respects along the motorcade route.
"If you are in town and would like to honor his legacy of service, please come out to the route to say one last farewell," Biden wrote on Twitter.
The service will be streamed live on McCain's website.
McCain's family and friends, along with state and local officials, business and civic leaders have been invited to attend the service. In addition, about 1,000 seats have been made available to the public.
After the service, there will be a small private ceremony at Sky Harbor Airport, witnessed by National Guard members, as McCain departs Arizona for the last time.
McCain's body will be flown to Washington, where he will lie in state Friday in the Capitol Rotunda. Family, colleagues and public can honor his life and service in a ceremony there at 11 a.m. ET.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will present wreaths during the service. Members of the public will be allowed to pay their respects Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. ET.
McCain, a Republican who served in Congress for more than 30 years, will be the 13th senator to lie in state at the Rotunda, an honor reserved for the nation's "most eminent citizens," according to the Architect of the Capitol.
On Saturday, McCain's body will be carried with a ceremony from the U.S. Capitol by Armed Forces Body Bearers, secured and moved by motorcade to the Washington National Cathedral, where a private funeral will take place. The motorcade will pause at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where his wife, Cindy McCain, will lay a ceremonial wreath honoring all lives lost during the Vietnam War.
McCain was a POW during for seven years during the war and visited the memorial often to speak with other veterans.
Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will give eulogies at his funeral at the National Cathedral. President Donald Trump is not invited.
McCain's office said the public is welcome to line the procession route.
McCain will be buried Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
An honor guard with the Arizona National Guard carries Sen. John McCain's flag draped casket as it is taken to the rotunda to the Arizona State Capital where it will lie in state in Phoenix. Cindy McCain (C), wife of Sen. McCain can be seen walking behind. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo
Cindy McCain (C) is escorted by her sons Jimmy (L) and Jack. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Arizona National Guard carry Sen. John McCain's casket into the rotunda at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday. "Thank you for the privilege of serving you and for the rewarding life that service in uniform and in public office has allowed me to lead," McCain said in a farewell statement released two days after his death.
in a farewell statement released two days after his death. Pool Photo by Ross D. Franklin/UPI | License Photo
Members of the honor guard wait for the casket of Sen. John McCain before it is placed in the rotunda. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) and his wife Angela walk out to greet the casket. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo
The senator's daughter, Meghan McCain, cries over his casket during the memorial service. Pool Photo by Jae C. Hong/UPI | License Photo
Cindy McCain touches the flag-draped casket. Pool Photo by Jae C. Hong/UPI | License Photo
Cindy McCain stands with her sons Jack (C) and Jimmy (R) during the service. Pool Photo by Jae C. Hong/UPI | License Photo
Jack McCain, son of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., touches the casket. Pool Photo by Ross D. Franklin/UPI | License Photo
Though McCain offered praise for "the world's greatest republic," the United States, he offered a warning. "We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe. We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals, rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been," the statement read. Pool Photo by Jae. C Hong/UPI | License Photo
Cindy McCain wipes away a tear next to her son Jack McCain. Pool Photo by Ross D. Franklin/UPI | License Photo
Cindy tweeted
on Saturday, "My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best." Pool Photo by Jae C. Hong/UPI | License Photo
Cindy McCain sits with Jack, second left, Jimmy, second right, and daughter Meghan (R) during the service. Pool Photo by Ross D. Franklin/UPI | License Photo
The Arizona department of Public Safety honor guard stands over the casket. Pool Photo by Ross D. Franklin/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Naval sea cadets walk past the casket. Pool Photo by Jae C. Hong/UPI | License Photo
A member of the Arizona Department of Public Safety Honor Guard salutes the casket. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo
A former U.S. Marine Jose Cordero Torres, 82, a Vietnam war veteran, salutes near the casket. Pool Photo by Jae C. Hong/UPI | License Photo
Torres leaves his commendation medal, given for "heroic or meritorious achievement," on the floor near the casket.
," on the floor near the casket. Pool Photo by Jae C. Hong/UPI | License Photo
A Buddhist monk stands in line to view the casket. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo
A man carries a flag as he views Sen. McCain's casket. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo
