Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the eulogy at a memorial service Thursday in Phoenix for his longtime friend, Sen. John McCain.

The popular, long-serving senator, who died Saturday of brain cancer at age 81, has been lying in state at the Arizona Capitol since Wednesday. A procession by the Arizona National Guard will carry his body to North Phoenix Baptist Church for a 10 a.m. memorial service.

Biden encouraged local supporters to come out and pay respects along the motorcade route.

"If you are in town and would like to honor his legacy of service, please come out to the route to say one last farewell," Biden wrote on Twitter.

The service will be streamed live on McCain's website.

McCain's family and friends, along with state and local officials, business and civic leaders have been invited to attend the service. In addition, about 1,000 seats have been made available to the public.

After the service, there will be a small private ceremony at Sky Harbor Airport, witnessed by National Guard members, as McCain departs Arizona for the last time.

McCain's body will be flown to Washington, where he will lie in state Friday in the Capitol Rotunda. Family, colleagues and public can honor his life and service in a ceremony there at 11 a.m. ET.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will present wreaths during the service. Members of the public will be allowed to pay their respects Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. ET.

McCain, a Republican who served in Congress for more than 30 years, will be the 13th senator to lie in state at the Rotunda, an honor reserved for the nation's "most eminent citizens," according to the Architect of the Capitol.

On Saturday, McCain's body will be carried with a ceremony from the U.S. Capitol by Armed Forces Body Bearers, secured and moved by motorcade to the Washington National Cathedral, where a private funeral will take place. The motorcade will pause at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where his wife, Cindy McCain, will lay a ceremonial wreath honoring all lives lost during the Vietnam War.

McCain was a POW during for seven years during the war and visited the memorial often to speak with other veterans.

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will give eulogies at his funeral at the National Cathedral. President Donald Trump is not invited.

McCain's office said the public is welcome to line the procession route.

McCain will be buried Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.