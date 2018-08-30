At least 4 dead after bus collides with truck on New Mexico highway

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- At least four people died Thursday afternoon after a Greyhound bus collided with a tractor-trailer on a New Mexico highway, New Mexico State Police said.

The bus was carrying 49 passengers and traveling westbound on Interstate 40 in Thoreau, N.M., en route to Phoenix when the crash occurred. NMSP said many passengers sustained serious injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

A preliminary investigation by the NMSB found that the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on I-40 when it had a tire blowout and crossed into oncoming westbound traffic, colliding with the Greyhound bus.

The exact number of injuries has yet to be determined. KOB-TV reported some of the injuries included bone fractures and liver lacerations.