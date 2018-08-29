Tropical Storms Miriam and Norman formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Norman was expected to reach hurricane strength by Wednesday evening. Photo courtesy of National Hurricane Center

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Two tropical storms have formed in the Pacific Ocean and are tracking toward Hawaii, meteorologists reported Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Miriam is moving west at 13 mph. The National Hurricane Center positioned its center on Wednesday morning at about 1,165 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii. Its 60-mph winds are expected to intensify but remain below hurricane strength, with a northwestern turn and weakening expected by Friday. Winds extended outward up to 80 miles, with no hazards to land reported.

The potentially stronger Tropical Storm Norman formed Tuesday. Its center is about 480 miles off the coast of Mexico's Baja Peninsula and about 2,600 miles east of Hilo. The storm is moving west at 10 mph with winds of up to 60 mph, and a steady westward motion is expected through the rest of the week, the NHC said. No coastal warnings or watches were in effect Wednesday.

Norman is expected to strengthen rapidly in the next 48 hours, the NHC said in a Wednesday morning advisory. It is expected to reach hurricane force later Wednesday and become a major hurricane by Thursday.

West of Hawaii, Hurricane Lane continues to weaken after dropping over four feet of rain on the state.

