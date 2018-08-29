Norman expected to become major hurricane this week

Hurricane Norman was expected to strengthen into a Category 3 or higher hurricane Thursday. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Hurricane Norman developed Wednesday afternoon in the eastern Pacific Ocean, one of two Category 1 storms churning west of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.

The eye of the storm was located about 545 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. It was moving west at 9 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, the NHC's 2 p.m. PDT update said.

On the forecast track, Norman was expected to turn to the west-southwest Thursday. Forecasters expect the storm to become a major hurricane -- Category 3 or higher -- Thursday. There were no advisories in effect.