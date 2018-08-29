Trending Stories

4.4-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California
ICE raid devastated tiny Midwest town; 10 years later, it's still recovering
Florida Democrats nominate first black candidate for governor
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after Chinese plane trespasses airspace
Primaries in Florida, Arizona, Oklahoma end as final midterm matchups set

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Venice Film Festival

Latest News

11-year-old Wisconsin boy rescued after getting sucked into roadside ditch
Missouri duck boat captains targeted in criminal investigation
Don Blankenship denied third party spot on West Virginia ballot
Death toll in Chicago apartment fire now 10
Norman expected to become major hurricane this week
 
