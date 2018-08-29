Miriam strengthens into hurricane in eastern Pacific

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Hurricane Miriam developed in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, but doesn't currently pose a threat to land, the National Hurricane Center said.
The eye of the Category 1 storm was located about 1,090 east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, in the NHC's 2 p.m. PDT update. It was traveling west at 9 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.
On the forecast track, the storm was expected to make a turn toward the west-northwest with a decrease in forward speed Wednesday night followed by a turn toward the northwest and north through Friday night.
There were no storm advisories as of Wednesday afternoon and Miriam was expected to begin weakening Friday.