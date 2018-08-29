Trending Stories

CDC: Sexually transmitted diseases increase for fourth straight year
4.4-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California
Midwest farmers hope trade deal with Mexico will rescue corn prices
Russia gathers ships near Syria against U.S. threat over chemical weapons
Florida Democrats nominate first black candidate for governor

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Venice Film Festival

Latest News

Escaped turtle walks high ledge outside apartment
Police find 147 pounds of cocaine hidden in pineapples
Plastic, biogenic particles combine in the ocean, sink to lower depths
Rapid heart imaging system may improve care in developing nations
New York Jets trade Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans Saints
 
Back to Article
/