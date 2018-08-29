Trending Stories

4.4-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California
CDC: Sexually transmitted diseases increase for fourth straight year
Russia gathers ships near Syria against U.S. threat over chemical weapons
Florida Democrats nominate first black candidate for governor
ICE raid devastated tiny Midwest town; 10 years later, it's still recovering

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Venice Film Festival

Latest News

British Columbia sues pharmaceutical companies over opioid crisis
At least 24 sickened in possible fentanyl exposure at Ohio prison
Escaped turtle walks high ledge outside apartment
Police find 147 pounds of cocaine hidden in pineapples
Plastic, biogenic particles combine in the ocean, sink to lower depths
 
