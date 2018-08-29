4.4-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California

ShakeMap shows the distribution and severity of shaking from 4.4-magnitude earthquake Tuesday in southern California. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey.

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern California overnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake, which struck around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, was centered about 3 miles north of La Verne, Calif., with the epicenter located about 25 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, the U.S. Geological Survey showed. It had a depth of 3.7 miles.

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake in the same area followed a minute later, the USGS said.

No injuries or damage were reported, but residents told CBS News the shaking was nerve-racking.

"Kaboom and it just kind of shook," La Verne resident Rosalinda Shepherd told CBS News. "And then it just another shook."

The earthquake was felt at downtown police headquarters in Los Angeles and in Glendale, Lakewood, other parts of Los Angeles County and Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, CBS News reported.