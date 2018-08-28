Judge delays Manafort's federal trial by a week

Jury selection for Paul Manafort's Washington, D.C.-based trial will proceed as planned on Sept. 17, but opening statements will not take place until Sept. 24. File Photo Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has postponed the federal money-laundering trial for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The trial, originally scheduled for Sept. 17, will now take place one week later, on Sept. 24, District Judge Amy Berman said. She said jury selection will proceed as planned Sept. 17.

Manafort's attorneys requested the delay, saying they needed more time to review more than 1,000 pieces of evidence.

Manafort was indicted in October on charges including conspiracy, money laundering, tax fraud, failure to file reports of foreign financial assets, serving as an unregistered foreign agent and giving false and misleading statements under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Witness tampering charges were added in June.

The indictment said Manafort and business associate Rick Gates passed the money they received from lobbying work in the Ukraine through foreign bank accounts to conceal it from the Internal Revenue Service.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on house arrest after posting a $10 million bond. But the bond was revoked in June in the wake of the witness tampering charges, and he was jailed pending trial.

It's the second trial for Manafort in as many months. A jury in Virginia found him guilty on eight of the 18 counts he faced for bank fraud last week. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III declared a mistrial on the other 10 charges.