EA cancels remainder of Madden Classic tournament after deadly shooting

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Electronic Arts canceled the remainder of its Madden Classic tournaments after a gunman killed two people before killing himself at the competition's event in Jacksonville, Fla., EA CEO Andrew Wilson announced Tuesday.

The Sunday event was a qualifying tournament for the Madden Classic. In a statement, Wilson said the remaining three events, which were scheduled to be held next month, will be canceled pending a "comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators."

Police said David Katz, a 24-year-old participant in the competition, opened fire after losing the game and killed Taylor Robertson, 28, and Elijah Clayton, 22. Eleven other people were injured in the shooting before Katz took his own life.

Wilson described Robertson and Clayton as "two of our top Madden competitors."

"They were respected, positive and skilled competitors, the epitome of the players and personalities at the heart of our community," Wilson said. "Their love of competition was evident through their participation in our events over the past few years. We are committed to supporting Taylor and Elijah's families through this difficult time, and we send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones, to those injured yesterday, and everyone affected."

Court records indicated that Katz had a history of mental illness going back 12 years. During that time, he had been hospitalized twice in psychiatric institutions and prescribed various anti-psychotic and anti-depressant drugs.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Monday that Katz legally purchased two weapons before Sunday's Madden Classic competition and used one in the shooting.