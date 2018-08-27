Walmart announced Monday the addition of Moosejaw products to its online catalog. File Photo by Ken Wolter/Shutterstock/UPI

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Walmart added upscale outdoor supplier Moosejaw to its website on Monday in its bid to draw customers away from rival Amazon.

The company said "premium outdoor store curated by Moosejaw" will be online-only and feature brands including Patagonia, Eddie Bauer and Canada Goose, as well as Moosejaw products.

The addition marks a departure from Walmart's traditional low-price selection, but the retailer also recently added Lord & Taylor, a fashion destination including premium brands, as well as a new apparel line with Ellen DeGeneres.

"Through the Premium Outdoor Store, we're introducing a completely new, outdoor specialty assortment that hasn't been available to Walmart customers in the past.The new premium assortment will complement the everyday camping assortment currently available on Walmart.com." said Eoin Comerford, Moosejaw and Walmart eCommerce CEO, in a statement. "The goal is to provide a destination for outdoor enthusiasts where Moosejaw pulls the best outdoor brands from many sources."

Walmart and Amazon have each added brands to their websites as they compete to offer a wider assortment of products to dedicated customers. Calvin Klein and Chico's FAS are among those signed to Amazon.

Walmart's stock price has climbed over 20 percent in the past year. Amazon's has grown over 100 percent from one year ago.