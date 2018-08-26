Woman dies in car crash after driver tries to avoid hitting dog

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A 53-year-old California woman died on Saturday after a driver caused a collision when he tried to avoid hitting a dog that was loose on a San Diego freeway.

The driver slammed on the brakes of his Toyota Camry. A Dodge Ram behind the Camry was able to stop, but a GMC Yukon behind the Dodge could not brake in time, causing it to smash into the Camry.

The victim was sitting in the backseat of the Camry with her seat belt on, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. She died from head trauma.

Two other people in the Camry were injured and taken to the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol said the dog escaped from a San Diego Humane Society truck. The truck was parked on the median as workers tried to re-capture the dog.

Authorities did not say if the dog was captured.

RELATED Florida man dies after falling into vat of oil and grease