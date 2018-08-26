Police: 'Multiple fatalities' at Jacksonville video game tournament

The Jacksonville Landing is along the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville, Ill., with restaurants and entertainment. Photo courtesy of Jacksonville Landing.

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Police reported "multiple fatalities," including a suspect, at a mass shooting Sunday afternoon at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Fla.. on Sunday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter: "Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported."

The agency said one suspect was dead, though it was "unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted."

Jacksonville's WJXT reported four people were killed and at least 11 were injured in the shooting.

The shooting took place at GLHF Game Bar during a Madden 19 Tournament in a game room at Chicago Pizza, CNN reported.

"We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing," the Sheriff's Office posted. "We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don't come running out."

CompLexity Gaming posted on Twitter that one of its players, Drini Gjoka, was "grazed" in the hand.

"Complexity is not one of the event organizers in Jacksonville. We are a professional gaming team that had a player at the event. Thankfully, our player is fine and only suffered a small injury."

Malik Brunson told CNN he was at a nearby Hooters when the shooting occurred.

"I was in Hooters, all I heard was he got a gun and the shooting started," Brunson said. "One of the men ran into hooters with the shot wounds -- they locked us in the restaurant."

The event was a qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament live streamed on online platform Twitch. All games were being played on XBOX One consoles.

The Sheriff's Office initially posted at 2:13 p.m.: "Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time."