Eight killed in Chicago apartment fire; 3 hospitalized

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Eight people, including six children and two adults, died in a fire in a three-story apartment building on the west side of Chicago early Sunday, fire officials said.

A firefighter, a teenage and a young adult were hospitalized, officials said at a news conference.

The ages and identities of the fatalities were not given.

"We have not had this in many, many, many years, this amount of fatalities and injuries in one location," Chicago Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago said.

At Mount Sinai Hospital, one woman told The Chicago Tribune: "I can't live without my babies."

The Chicago Fire Department was dispatched to the fire around 4 a.m.

The victims were all transported from the same residence on the second floor and investigators didn't find working smoke detectors, spokesman Larry Merritt said. The first

The home was described as a "coach house" by Santiago.

Nearby is a business district with restaurants and shops.