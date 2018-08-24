Former CDC Director Tom Frieden was arrested Friday by the New York Police Department, accused of forcibly touching a woman last year. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- New York City police arrested Tom Frieden, the former head of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, on Friday for accusations he forcibly touched a woman.

A spokesman for the New York City Police Department told Politico Frieden, who once led the city's health department, faces charges of sex abuse, forcible touching and harassment.

CNBC reported a woman said in July she was groped in Frieden's Brooklyn home last October.

He was expected to appear in court later Friday.

Frieden led the New York State Department of Health from 2002 to 2009 under the administration of former Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He was then director of the CDC from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama.

