Hurricane Lane approaches Hawaii as a major Category 3 storm. Forecasters said the center will get dangerously close to the Hawaiian Islands by Saturday. Image courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Hurricane Lane is seen from the International Space Station. NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold shared the image online and wrote, "The crew of the Space Station sends much aloha to everyone there." Photo by Ricky Arnold/NASA | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- As many as 40 inches of rain from Hurricane Lane is forecast for parts of Hawaii Friday, which could trigger catastrophic flooding on the islands -- which, it appears, will escape a direct hit.

Although forecasters expect Hawaii to escape a direct hit from the storm, now at Category 3 strength, evacuations and rescues because of flooding in the Hilo area have begun and the state's largest island remains under a tropical storm threat and hurricane warning.

Lane will make its closest approach late Friday and early Saturday when it passes Maui and Oahu. Parts of the Big Island have already seen more than 2 feet of rain.

Flash flooding, mudslides, heavy surf and coastal flooding are expected all over the islands as Lane heads north and west. Still, 1-2 inches per hour are inundating parts of the Big Island, caused by the hurricane's outer bands. The city of Hilo saw 15 inches in 24 hours.

The storm is moving northward toward Hawaii at 6 mph, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory. It has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and gusts of nearly 150 mph. It was located 170 miles southwest of Kailua-Kona and 230 miles south of Honolulu early Friday.

Lane's current track shows the storm passing close to the islands, but turning to the north and west to avert a direct hit.

President Donald Trump declared an emergency for Hawaii Thursday and ordered federal assistance. It authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. Emergency measures will be provided at 75 percent federal funding, the White House said Thursday.

Forecasters say Lane's impact on the islands will be severe, no matter which path the hurricane takes.

Water levels on the Wailuku River rose 5 feet in three hours late Thursday, with the Hawaii Police Department and fire companies recommending evacuations across the Big Island.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Oahu, Hawai'i County and Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe. A hurricane watch is in effect for Kauai County, including the islands of Kauai and Niihau.

Lane was a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday but weakened as the day progressed.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige advised residents to prepare at least two weeks worth of supplies. He added government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.