Family: McCain ends medical treatment for brain cancer

The family of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., announced Friday that he will discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Arizona Sen. John McCain will discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer, his family announced on Friday.

McCain, 81, a Vietnam War hero and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, has been an Arizona senator since 1987. He was diagnosed with brain cancer and spent most of his time undergoing treatment in Arizona.

Family members gathered in Arizona and those close to the family have said that McCain's death is imminent, The New York Times reported Friday.

McCain's family released a statement indicating his decision to end treatment.

RELATED John McCain helped build a country that no longer reflects his values

"Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival," it said.

"But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John's many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."