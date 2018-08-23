A forecast track shows the path Hurricane Lane could take as it passes the Hawaiian islands. Forecasters said the storm could make a direct hit or miss landfall altogether. Image courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Hurricane Lane approaches Hawaii as a major Category 4 storm. Forecasters said the center will get dangerously close to the Hawaiian Islands Thursday through Saturday. Image courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration for the Hawaiian Islands, which are bracing for a possible direct hit from Hurricane Lane.

Early Thursday, the Category 4 storm was located about 235 miles south-southwest of Kailua-Kona and 350 miles south-southeast of Honolulu, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its latest update.

Lane is traveling northwest at 7 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. It's expected to get dangerously close to the islands Thursday and lash the area until Saturday, forecasters said.

Trump declared an emergency for Hawaii and ordered federal assistance. It authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. Emergency measures will be provided at 75 percent federal funding, the White House said Thursday.

Forecasters say Lane's impact on the islands could be severe, no matter which path the hurricane takes. It could make a direct hit or lash the islands with its outer fringes.

"Regardless of the exact track of the storm, life threatening impacts are likely over many areas as this strong hurricane makes its closest approach," the CPHC said. "Although the official forecast does not explicitly indicate Lane's center making landfall over any of the islands, this could still occur."

A hurricane watch is in effect for a number of areas, including Maui, Central Oahu and parts of the Big Island.

Damaging tropical storm-force winds could arrive on the Big Island early Thursday, with dangerous hurricane force expected in some areas later.

In Maui County, damaging tropical storm-force winds could begin late Thursday and dangerous hurricane-force winds Thursday night and early Friday. The same pattern is expected for Oahu.

Thunderstorms associated with the storm are producing heavy rainfall and flash flooding on the Big Island. Tornadoes are also a possibility, the CPHC said.

Excessive rainfall could fall in amounts greater than 30 inches, which could produce life threatening floods and landslides. Nearly 12 inches had already fallen on the Big Island by late Wednesday. Hilo has seen more than 7 inches.

Forecasters also warned of large swells that produce rough surf and dangerous rip currents along south, southeast and southwest facing shores.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige advised residents Wednesday to prepare at least two weeks worth of supplies. He added government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday, the U.S. Navy began moving its fleet of ships out of Pearl Harbor, on the southern coast of Oahu.

The Navy said ships and submarines will stay at sea until the threat from Lane subsides. Hawaii-based aircraft will be secured in hangars or flown to other airfields to avoid the storm.