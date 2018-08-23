Ford executive Stephen Biegun named special envoy to North Korea

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo named Ford Motor Company executive Stephen Biegun as the State Department's special representative for North Korea Thursday.

Pompeo said Biegun would hold day-to-day talks with North Korea's government in order to advance U.S. efforts to encourage leader Kim Jong Un to denuclearize the country.

"Excited to announce that Steve Biegun is joining our team as the Special Representative for North Korea. He'll lead our efforts to achieve [President Donald Trump's] goal of final, fully-verified denuclearization of DPRK, as agreed to by Chairman Kim," Pompeo said.

Pompeo also said Biegun will travel with him to North Korea next week to resume denuclearization negotiations, The Washington Post reported.

He added Biegun will draw on his experience working with Ford in his new role with the administration.

"He closely engaged foreign governments to advance Ford's goals all around the world," Pompeo said. "He will now employ that same skill and dedication on behalf of the American people to make sure that their interests are well served in respect to North Korea."

Before working at Ford, Biegun served for George W. Bush's administration as a senior staffer to national security adviser Condoleezza Rice and chief operating officer for the National Security Council.