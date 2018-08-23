Autopsy shows Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries'

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Iowa State Medical Examiner confirmed Thursday a body found earlier this week belonged to missing college student Mollie Tibbetts.

The preliminary report from the autopsy on Tibbetts' body found the 20-year-old University of Iowa student's death was a "homicide resulting from multiple sharp force injuries," the Iowa Department of Public Safety said.

The department didn't provide any further details about Tibbett's death but said further examination may result in additional findings.

Tibbetts disappeared July 18 after going out for a nightly run in Brooklyn, Iowa and her body was found in a cornfield Tuesday after police said suspect Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, led them there.

Rivera was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts' death.

He is being held in Poweshiek County Jail on a $5 million bond.

A funeral service for Tibbetts is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at the gymnasium of the BGM High School in Brooklyn, the Des Moines Register reported.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.