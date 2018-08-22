Aug. 22 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is scheduled for an on-camera press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing was set for 2:15 p.m. EDT.

Sanders likely will face questions about a series of tweets President Donald Trump posted Wednesday morning in reaction to the guilty plea of his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and the guilty verdict for former campaign chairman Paul Manafort for bank and tax fraud.

"I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family," he tweeted. "'Justice' took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to 'break' -- make up stories in order to get a 'deal.' Such respect for a brave man!"

Cohen, who pleaded guilty to eight counts Tuesday, including tax evasion. He has indicated that he plans to cooperate with the Justice Department's Russia investigation, and has suggested he has information about Trump that would be useful to special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

