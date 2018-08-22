A 2001 Bell TH-67 police helicopter is seen after it crashed August 16 as the pilot was testing equipment, in Little Rock, Ark. Photo courtesy Little Rock Police/Facebook

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Police in Little Rock, Ark., released surveillance footage Wednesday that captured the crash of a police helicopter last week.

The crash happened Aug. 16 at a police training center, seriously injuring retired police pilot William "Bill" Denio, the department said.

Surveillance footage shows the observation helicopter, a 2001 Bell TH-67, parked on a flatbed trailer as its rotary blades spin. As the helicopter starts to ascend, it hovers over the platform, turns side-to-side and hits the ground.

Denio, who was hospitalized with a head injury, was performing a maintenance check on the helicopter at the time of the crash.