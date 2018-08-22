Trump rants about Russia probe, praises Manafort at West Virginia rally

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters Tuesday night at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia. At the rally, he repeatedly insisted his campaign did not collude with Russia before the 2016 election. Photo by Mark Lyons/EPA-EFE

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- In a visit to West Virginia Tuesday night, President Donald Trump addressed the fall midterm vote, his criticism of news media and the Russia investigation.

Trump spoke at a rally Tuesday night in Charleston for Republican Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey. He appeared just hours after former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to 8 counts and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted for bank fraud.

The Manafort and Cohen outcomes might have an impact on the Justice Department's Russia investigation, which is looking for any evidence of collusion between Trump's campaign and the Russian government.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the inquiry and called it a "witch hunt" -- themes he again touched on at the rally.

"Fake news. How fake are they?" he said, pointing to news cameras at the back of the Charleston Convention Center. "Fake news and the Russian witch hunt. We've got a whole, big combination.

"Where is the collusion? You know, they're still looking for collusion! Where is the collusion? Find some collusion. We want to find the collusion."

Trump called Manafort a "good man" who worked for previous Republican presidential candidates Ronald Reagan and Bob Dole.

RELATED South Korean businesses pin hope on North Korea denuclearization

"He was with a lot of different people over the years and I feel very sad about that," he said. "Doesn't involve me but I still feel, you know, it's a very sad thing that happened. Had nothing to do with Russian collusion. We continue the witch hunt."

The president, though, did not address Cohen.

Later, Trump met with supporters for a fundraiser and held a 75-minute rally for Morrisey, the GOP senate candidate challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who has often aligned with Trump and Republicans as a representative of the coal-rich state.

Trump is scheduled to appear at several "Make America Great Again" rallies and more than a dozen fundraisers in the next six weeks.

In his visit, Trump touched on other issues -- like ESPN opting not to broadcast the national anthem before football games and players who kneel in protest.

"So, while the players are kneeling, some of them, not all, you're all proudly standing for our national anthem," Trump said. "Under our administration, America is winning again and America is being respected again all over the world. All over the world it's America first."

His visit to coal country came on the same day his Environmental Protection Agency moved to scrap an Obama-era rule that would have placed limits on emissions at coal plants. Trump has long praised fossil fuels and pledged to revive the coal industry in the United States, a position that's drawn widespread international criticism.

"We love clean, beautiful West Virginia coal," Trump said. "We love it."