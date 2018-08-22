Democratic candidate for New York governor Cynthia Nixon speaks to reporters at the Broadway-Lafayette Subway Station in New York City on July 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Well over half of Americans say the great number of women running for Congress this year is a positive sign, a new survey showed Wednesday.

In a Pew Research poll, 61 percent said the rise in female nominees is a positive development. Thirty-four percent see it as neither positive nor negative, and 5 percent view it negatively.

Sixty-eight percent of all women questioned applauded the rise in female candidates -- 45 percent among Republicans and 83 percent among Democrats. Fifty-four percent men agreed, including 39 percent among the GOP and 75 percent among Democrats.

Just 39 percent said a Congress with more women would do a better job. Thirty-six percent said more women would make the political tone more respectful, and 34 percent said it brings more openness and transparency.

RELATED Replacements for Ryan emerge in Wisconsin as 4 states settle primaries

When asked why more women are seeking office this year, 15 percent said to oppose President Donald Trump.

More Americans now (45 percent) are personally hopeful the United States will elect a female president in their lifetime -- up from 38 percent in November 2014, the poll showed. About half said it doesn't matter.

The figures resulted from three surveys that included more than 11,000 U.S. adults. It has a margin of error of about 2.5 points.