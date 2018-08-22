Poll: Americans say U.S. best in the world on freedom, life quality, opportunity

A Gallup poll Wednesday showed that the majority of Americans view the United States favorably on three of six issues, compared to other developed countries. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Americans' view of life in the United States -- compared to other modern, industrialized nations -- is quite a mixed bag, a new Gallup poll showed Wednesday.

The survey showed on average, Americans are most positive about individual freedoms -- and most negative about healthcare.

Respondents were asked how the United States compares to other nations on six issues -- individual freedom, quality of life, opportunity, economy, government and healthcare.

Sixty-four percent said the United States is above average when it comes to individual freedoms. More than 50 percent said it's also better for quality of life and opportunity.

Fewer than half, though, said the United States has better economic and government systems than other nations -- and just 27 percent said it has a better healthcare system.

Americans' views across the six dimensions have trended slightly more negative since data showed in 2012, not long after after President Barack Obama won re-election.

"More specifically, Americans' perceptions of how the U.S. stacks up relative to other countries on individual freedoms and quality of life are significantly more negative now than six years ago," Gallup analyst Frank Newport said. "Evaluations of the healthcare system, the opportunity to get ahead and the system of government have all slipped marginally, although within the margin of error."

Gallup said there's an exception to the increased negativity. More Americans are now favorable (43 percent) on the economy than they were six years ago (34 percent).

More than 1,500 adults were included in the survey, which has a margin of error of 3 points.