Hurricane watches and warnings were issued for parts of the islands and heavy rainfall is forecast for the rest of the week. Image courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Hurricane Lane was upgraded to a Category 5 storm and it neared the Hawaiian islands early Wednesday, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said.

The storm was located about 350 miles south-southeast of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and 505 miles south-southeast of Honolulu, as of the CPHC's latest update. The storm was traveling west-northwest at 9 mph with 160 mph maximum sustained winds.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Hawai'i County on the Big Island and a hurricane watch covers Maui County, which includes the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe

Lane is expected to turn toward the northwest Wednesday, followed by a north-northwest turn Thursday through Saturday, pushing the center of the storm near or over the main Hawaiian Islands.

RELATED Hurricane Hector may lash Johnston Island

"Slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian Islands," the CPHC said.

Hurricane-force winds are reaching up to 40 miles out from the center of the storm and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

The storm is expected to bring excessive rainfall of 10 to 15 inches to portions of the Hawaiian Islands from late Wednesday into the weekend, leading to potentially life-threatening flash flooding and landslides. Isolated areas of the islands could see more than 20 inches.

RELATED NOAA downgrades hurricane season expectations

Forecasters warned of large swells that could produce dangerous surf and strong currents along some shorelines, beginning Wednesday on the Big Island.