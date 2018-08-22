Employer says Tibbetts murder suspect passed background check

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A farm that employed the immigrant accused of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts said it had no idea he was in the country illegally because he passed a government background check.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder for Tibbett's death. Authorities said the 20-year-old University of Iowa student, who disappeared July 18 after going for an evening jog, was killed and dumped in a corn field.

Yarrabee Farms said it considered Rivera an "employee in good standing."

"This individual has worked at our farms for four years, was vetted through the government's E-Verify system, and was an employee in good standing," Yarrabee Farms said in a statement. "On Monday, the authorities visited our farm and talked to our employees. We have cooperated fully with their investigation."

RELATED Man charged with murder in disappearance of Iowa student

It's unclear how Rivera passed the background check, which is managed by the U.S. government so employers can check the eligibility status of workers. The system uses records from the Social Security Administration and Department of Homeland Security to make sure an employee is legally allowed to work.

Rivera is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who's been in the United States for several years, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds demanded for justice for Tibbetts.

RELATED Body found by Iowa police not that of missing college student

"As Iowans, we are heartbroken, and we are angry. We are angry that a broken immigration system allowed a predator like this to live in our community, and we will do all we can bring justice to Mollie's killer," Reynolds said in a statement.

At a rally Tuesday night in West Virginia, President Donald Trump said Tibbetts' death "should've never happened," and called immigration laws "'a disgrace."

"You heard about today, with the illegal alien coming in from, very sadly, from Mexico," Trump said. "And you saw what happened to that incredible, beautiful young woman. ... The laws are so bad. The immigration laws are a such a disgrace."

Trump has long condemned unlawful immigration and said migrants often commit crimes once they reach the United States.

"The loss of Mollie Tibbetts is a devastating reminder that we must urgently fix our broken immigration laws," a White House tweet said Tuesday.