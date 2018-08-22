DNC alerted to attempted hack of voter database

The Democratic National Committee contacted the FBI Tuesday after being notified of an attempt to hack into its voter database. File Photo by iunewind/Shutterstock

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A cybersecurity firm alerted the Democratic National Committee this week to an attempt to hack into its voter database.

On Tuesday morning, the DNC learned of a fake login page for a service called Votebuilder, which Democratic Party officials use to access the voter database, CNN reported.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack, but the DNC believed the page was designed to fool users into providing their login information and added there was no reason to believe the voter file was accessed or altered.

San Francisco-based cybersecurity firm Lookout said its "Phishing AI," artificial intelligence automatically picks up such attacks and first discovered the fraudulent login page Monday night.

RELATED Mueller probe indicts 12 Russian officers in DNC hacking

Lookout's vice president of security intelligence, Mike Murray, told CNN the page was "very convincing" and it would be difficult to distinguish it from the actual page in a side-by-side comparison.

"It would have been a very effective attack," Murray said.

Murray said the company doesn't work for the DNC, but contacted cloud computing platform DigitalOcean, which hosted the page and immediately took the fake page down.

RELATED Democrats choose Seema Nanda as next CEO

"We see no evidence that any sensitive data was stolen and our initial investigation indicates that we were able to address this threat prior to the attack being launched," Josh Feinblum, chief security officer at DigitalOcean, said.

DNC chief security officer Bob Lord briefed Democrats on the attack Wednesday.

"These threats are serious and that's why it's critical that we all work together, but we can't do this alone. We need the administration to take more aggressive steps to protect our voting systems. It is their responsibility to protect our democracy from these types of attacks," Lord said.

The DNC also contacted the FBI on Tuesday after learning of the attack.