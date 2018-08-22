A bomb threat shut down Arlington National Cemetery at noon Wednesday. Visitors and staff were evacuated, officials said. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Arlington National Cemetery closed Wednesday due to a bomb threat, authorities said.

The cemetery posted a statement online and on its website, saying it closed at noon.

"Arlington National Cemetery officials and [Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall] emergency services are currently responding to a bomb threat to the cemetery," the statement said.

All families, visitors and employees were evacuated safely.

Funerals were held as scheduled, the cemetery said.

Arlington County Police dispatched a bomb-sniffing dog to assist cemetery staff and military authorities.

