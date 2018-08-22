128 undocumented immigrants found abandoned near Arizona border

The U.S. Border Patrol said some of the immigrants were as young as 4-years-old. Photo courtesy of U.S. Border Patrol

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Border Patrol found 128 undocumented immigrants abandoned by smugglers near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, the agency announced on Tuesday.

The immigrant group consisted of adults and children, some as young as 4-years-old, from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico. They were all determined to be in good health when apprehended by Border Patrol officers.

Several of the adults in the group had been previously charged for immigration violations, the agency said.

Each of the 128 immigrants were turned over to the Enforcement Removal Operations division within Immigration and Customs Enforcement.