Members of the Jewish faith are seen at the Nazi camp in Trawniki, in Nazi-occupied Poland, during World War II. Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Justice

A passport photo shows Jalik Palij, a man U.S. officials say lied to U.S. immigration about his role in Nazi war crimes. The 95-year-old Palij is believed by U.S. officials to be the last remaining Nazi collaborator alive and living in the United States. Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Justice

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested and deported to Germany a man they believe is the last known Nazi collaborator in the United States, federal officials said Tuesday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents removed Jakiw Palij, 95, from his home in New York City overnight Monday. Palij was an armed guard at a death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II, and lied to U.S. officials about his role when he entered the United States after the war, Justice Department officials said.

"The United States will never be a safe haven for those who have participated in atrocities, war crimes, and human rights abuses," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. "Palij lied about his Nazi past to immigrate to this country and then fraudulently become an American citizen. He had no right to citizenship or to even be in this country."

Sessions credited the Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section, formerly the Office of Special Investigations, for successfully helping remove Palij from the United States.

Officials said Palij was born in what was then Poland and now Ukraine, emigrated to the United States in 1949 and became a U.S. citizen in 1957. He lied to immigration officials about human rights abuses, saying that he had spent the war working on a farm and in a factory.

In 2001, PaIij confessed that he trained in the spring of 1943 at a Nazi camp in Trawniki, in German-occupied Poland, and court documents revealed the men who trained there participated in "Operation Reinhard" -- a code name for the Third Reich's plan to kill Jews in Poland.

Palij was also an armed guard at Trawniki, which saw 6,000 Jewish children, women, and men who were shot to death on Nov. 3, 1943, in one of the single largest massacres of the Holocaust.

In August 2003, a federal judge revoked Palij's U.S. citizenship, based on his wartime activities, human rights abuses and postwar immigration fraud. He was ordered deported in 2004, and his administrative appeal was denied in 2005.

"Despite a court ordering his deportation in 2004, past administrations were unsuccessful in removing Palij," the White House said Tuesday. "To protect the promise of freedom for Holocaust survivors and their families, President [Donald] Trump prioritized the removal of Palij.

"Through extensive negotiations, President Trump and his team secured Palij's deportation to Germany and advanced the United States' collaborative efforts with a key European ally."

He remained in the United States and said in 2006 no country would accept him. At the time, he said he never harmed anyone at the Nazi camp.

"I was nowhere near to any camp," he said. "I didn't hurt any Jews, anybody from Ukraine, Poland. Anybody."

In 2011, protesters began demonstrating at his New York City-area home, and state lawmakers last year urged Trump to force Palij's deportation.