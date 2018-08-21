Hurricane Lane was expected to weaken as it nears Hawaii, but forecasters warn it could still be a dangerous storm for the islands. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Hurricane Lane drew closer to the Hawaiian islands Tuesday, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said.

The Category 4 storm was located about 400 miles south-southeast of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and 550 miles south-southeast of Honolulu as of the CPHC's 2 p.m. HST update. The storm was traveling west-northwest at 10 mph with 155 mph maximum sustained winds.

A hurricane watch advisory was issued, covering Maui County, which includes the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe, and Hawai'i County on the Big Island.

Lane is expected to weaken as it makes a turn toward the northwest, passing close to Hawaii on Wednesday and Thursday. Still, "Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian islands," the CPHC said.

RELATED Hurricane Hector may lash Johnston Island

Forecasters warned of large swells that could produce dangerous surf and strong currents along some shorelines.

Gusty winds and showers were forecast on the island, formally known as Hawai'i Island, by the middle of the week.