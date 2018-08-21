Missing Iowa student found dead, family says

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The body of missing college student Mollie Tibbetts was found Tuesday, bringing an end to a search that lasted more than a month.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office said in a statement authorities found a body.

Tibbetts' father, Rob Tibbetts, confirmed to Fox News the body is his 20-year-old daughter Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared July 18 after she went for a nightly run.

She had been house-sitting for her boyfriend Dalton Jack in the small town of Brooklyn, Iowa, about an hour east of Des Moines.

Tibbetts' mother, Laura Calderwood, said her computer, wallet and driver's license were found at the home of Jack, who was cleared as a suspect. Her cellphone, Fitbit wristwatch and earbuds had not been recovered.

The search for Tibbetts was extensive, and at one point led investigators to a pig farm in Guernsey, Iowa, about 11 miles away from Tibbetts' last sighting.

An agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said last week authorities received more than 1,500 tips and conducted more than 500 interviews in the case.

Authorities did not release details about where Tibbetts' body was found or information about a possible cause of death. An official announcement is scheduled during a news conference at 4 p.m. CDT.