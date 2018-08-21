Hurricane Lane was expected to weaken as it nears Hawaii, but forecasters warn it could still be a dangerous storm for the islands. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Meteorologists issued a hurricane watch for portions of Hawaii as Hurricane Lane neared the islands Tuesday, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said.

The Category 4 storm was located about 450 miles south-southeast of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and 620 miles southeast of Honolulu as of the CPHC's 5 a.m. HST update" target="_blank">http://www.prh.noaa.gov/cphc/tcpages/archive/2018/TCPCP2.EP142018.024.201808202049. The storm was traveling west at 12 mph with 150 mph maximum sustained winds.

The watch advisory covers Maui County, which includes the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe, and Hawai'i County on the Big Island.

Lane is expected to weaken as it makes a turn toward the northwest, passing close to Hawaii on Wednesday and Thursday. Still, "Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian islands," the CPHC said.

RELATED Hurricane Hector may lash Johnston Island

Forecasters warned of large swells that could produce dangerous surf and strong currents along some shorelines.

Gusty winds and showers were forecast on the island, formally known as Hawai'i Island, by the middle of the week.