Aug. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is hosting an event to honor immigration and border patrol officers Monday afternoon at the White House.

The "Salute to the Heroes" event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EDT in the East Room.

Expected to attend are Vice President Mike Pence, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Thomas Homan and some 150 ICE officers and CBP agents.

ICE has been under increased scrutiny in recent months after the Trump administration ordered 100 percent prosecution of all illegal border crossings and the separation of children from adults facing prosecution. Some 2,500 children were removed from their parents and the federal government said it reunited about 2,000 after a court order.

Last week, a federal judge ordered a temporary halt to deporting families who'd been separated under the "zero tolerance" policy.