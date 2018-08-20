Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Colorado prosecutors are still trying to work out which charges they will seek against a man accused of killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters.

Prosecutors have until mid-Monday afternoon to file against suspect Chris Watts, who police say killed the three and disposed of their bodies at an oil facility where he worked.

Frederick, Colo., police arrested Watts, 33, last week after they say he confessed to the killings. Watts initially denied involvement and gave media interviews expressing concern for Shanann Watts, 34, and daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3. His wife was 15 months pregnant.

Watts was booked on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of evidence tampering. He's being held in protective custody due to the publicity of the case. Later Monday, an affidavit providing details of what led to his arrest will be unsealed. Tuesday, he's due in court to be advised of the formal charges.

Authorities are still investigating the case, looking for a motive and causes of the three deaths.

Defense attorneys requested DNA samples from the girls in search for a cause of death, possibly strangulation, but the motion was denied.

Watts initially said his wife and daughters disappeared without a trace. His arrest has shocked many who knew him and the family, but one friend told ABC News Monday she wasn't surprised -- because she said he didn't seem at all concerned after the three disappeared.

"He was defending himself, but it just didn't make sense," Nicole Atkinson, a close friend of Shanann's, told Good Morning America. "Like in that moment it is kind of surreal.

"He was just sitting there waiting for something to happen; it just didn't seem right to me."