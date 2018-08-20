President Donald Trump speaks at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The majority of Americans would rather improve relations between the United States and Russia than impose sanctions against Moscow, research showed Monday.

Fifty-eight percent believe it's more important to continue improving relations, the Gallup poll indicates.

The new statistics came at a time of great concern about U.S.-Russian relations, particularly Kremlin's capability and potential desire to interfere in U.S. elections. The Obama administration sanctioned Moscow in December 2016 for meddling in the vote a month earlier that elected Donald Trump.

The majority said they believe Russia meddled. A slight majority of that group, 39 percent, said it changed the election's outcome. Sixteen percent said Moscow didn't meddle.

Two-thirds of Americans said they're following the Russia investigation closely and 33 percent "very closely." Of the latter group, 53 percent said taking strong diplomatic and economic steps are more important.

When Gallup asked a similar question in 1994, an even larger margin (76 percent) favored improved relations to sanctions.

Gallup questioned more than 1,000 adults for the poll, which has a margin of error of four points.